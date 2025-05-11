Borders remain calm across Jammu; no ceasefire violation reported in Kashmir Valley overnight

No overnight cross-border shelling or drone activity was reported from anywhere across the Jammu region, officials said on Sunday, as guns fell silent after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military action.

An uneasy calm prevailed on the borders, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) in the worst-hit twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, throughout the night, the officials said.

They said no ceasefire violation or drone activity was reported from anywhere, bringing relief to the people who woke up in a peaceful atmosphere and resumed normal activities this morning.

There was a semblance of normalcy in Kashmir valley as well. "There was no ceasefire violation reported from any sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after 11 pm on Saturday," officials said here.

Shahjahan Dar, a resident of Rawalpora, said, "It has been a while since we slept well. We are thankful to Almighty and everyone else who played a role in ending the war." A large number of people who had migrated from border areas to relatively safer areas, however, want to wait a couple of days before returning home.

"We saw drones and rockets flying all over last night even after ceasefire was announced. We are praying that this ceasefire is permanent but we want to wait couple of days," Abdul Aziz, a resident of Uri, said.

Dozens of drones were seen flying over Kashmir valley on Saturday evening in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

As many as 27 persons, including five security personnel, were killed and scores of others injured in intense shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan since May 7 after Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country in retaliation to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that had left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Series of blasts had also rocked Jammu city and other major towns, including areas close to the International Border, in the past three days.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday. Tension between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.