MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Italian journalist detained in Iran since December 19 freed, returning home

A plane carrying Cecilia Sala took off from Tehran after 'intensive work on diplomatic and intelligence channels,' Premier Giorgia Meloni's office said

AP Published 08.01.25, 04:40 PM
Cecilia Sala

Cecilia Sala Wikipedia

An Italian journalist detained in Iran since December 19 and whose fate became intertwined with that of an Iranian engineer wanted by the United States was freed Wednesday and is heading home, Italian officials announced.

A plane carrying Cecilia Sala took off from Tehran after “intensive work on diplomatic and intelligence channels,” Premier Giorgia Meloni's office said, adding that Meloni had informed Sala's parents of the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no immediate word from the Iranian government on the journalist's release.

Also Read

Sala, a 29-year-old reporter for the Il Foglio daily, was detained in Tehran on December 19, three days after she arrived on a journalist visa. She was accused of violating the laws of the Islamic Republic, the official IRNA news agency said.

Italian commentators had speculated that Iran was holding Sala as a bargaining chip to ensure the release of Mohammad Abedini, who was arrested at Milan's Malpensa airport three days before on December 16, on a US warrant.

The US Justice Department accused him and another Iranian of supplying the drone technology to Iran that was used in a January 2024 attack on a US outpost in Jordan that killed three American troops.

He remains in detention in Italy.

RELATED TOPICS

Journalist Iran
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A country afraid of humour? Satish Acharya, Manjul told their cartoons violate India’s laws

The satirists get notices from X saying police claim their takes on politics violate India’s information-technology laws; both say they are not afraid to exercise their right of expression
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.
Quote left Quote right

India should build foundational models for AI, but investment is real entry barrier

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT