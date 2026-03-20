Israel launches new wave of attacks on Iran as crisis deepens

Israel launched a fresh wave of attacks on Iran on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump told it not to repeat its strikes on Iranian natural gas infrastructure, which sharply escalated the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The conflict has killed thousands of people, spread to neighbouring nations and hit the global economy since the United States and Israel launched strikes on February 28, after talks about Tehran's nuclear program failed to yield a deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The IDF has just begun a wave of strikes against the infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran," a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces said, without providing details.

Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates said they were dealing with missile attacks in the early hours of Friday, following days of Iranian strikes on regional energy infrastructure that has roiled global markets.

Energy prices jumped on Thursday after Iran responded to an Israeli attack on a major gas field by hitting Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, which processes around a fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas, causing damage that will take years to repair.

Saudi Arabia's main port on the Red Sea, where it has been able to divert some exports to avoid Iran's closure of the Gulf's exit point, the Strait of Hormuz, was also attacked on Thursday.

But oil prices fell on Friday as leading European nations and Japan offered to help secure safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for a fifth of the world's oil supplies, and the U.S. outlined moves to boost oil output.

The strikes on regional energy facilities underscored Iran's continued ability to exact a heavy price for the U.S.-Israeli campaign, and the limits of air defenses in protecting the Gulf's most valuable and strategic energy assets.

Trump, politically vulnerable to rising fuel prices among his core voters ahead of November's midterm elections, has lashed out at allies who have responded cautiously to his demands that they help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil.

He said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to repeat the attack on energy infrastructure.

"I told him, 'Don't do that', and he won't do that," he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Netanyahu later said Israel had acted alone in the bombing of Iran's South Pars gas field and confirmed that Trump had asked Israel to hold off on such attacks.

Iran is being "decimated" and no longer had the capacity to enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles, but a revolution in the country would require a "ground component," he said, without elaborating.

Energy crisis escalates

With no end in sight to the conflict, and the threat of a global "oil shock" growing by the day, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan issued a joint statement expressing "our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait".

They also promised "other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output".

There was little indication of any immediate move. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated that any contribution to securing the strait would come only after hostilities ended.

The resistance by major U.S. allies to becoming involved in the war reflects scepticism over a conflict European leaders have said has unclear objectives that they did not seek and over which they have little control.

Israel's bombing of Iran's South Pars gas field, which Trump said the U.S. had not known about, suggested gaps in coordination of strategy and war aims between the main protagonists.

Adding to the confusion around the attack, three Israeli officials said the operation had taken place in consultation with the United States, but was unlikely to be repeated.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the House intelligence committee that U.S. and Israeli goals differed: "...the Israeli government has been focused on disabling the Iranian leadership. The president has stated that his objectives are to destroy Iran's ballistic missiles launching capability, their ballistic missile production capability, and their navy."

'A new stage in the war'

Iran's military said strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure had led to "a new stage in the war" in which it had attacked energy facilities linked to the United States.

"If strikes (on Iran's energy facilities) happen again, further attacks on your energy infrastructure and that of your allies will not stop until it is completely destroyed," Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari said, according to state media.

QatarEnergy's CEO told Reuters the Iranian attacks had knocked out a sixth of Qatar's LNG export capacity, worth $20 billion a year, and that repairs would take three to five years.

Israeli media reported that an Iranian strike hit oil facilities in Israel's port of Haifa, causing damage but no casualties.