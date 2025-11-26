Israel hands over 15 more Palestinian bodies, Gaza ceasefire prepares to enter second phase

Israel handed over 15 more Palestinian bodies on Wednesday, completing the latest exchange of the ceasefire as the first phase of the agreement nears a conclusion and officials convened to discuss moving to the second.

The swap came a day after Palestinian militants returned the remains of Israeli hostage Dror Or, killed in the October 7, 2023 attack. Under the deal, Israel returns 15 bodies for each hostage.

Israel has now sent back 345 bodies since last month. Gaza’s health ministry says only 99 have been identified because the territory does not have enough DNA testing kits.

The Israeli military said Or and his wife, Yonat, were killed when militants stormed Kibbutz Beeri. Before they were killed, the couple pushed their two children out of a burning house through a window.

The Hostages Families Forum said, “The decision ultimately saved the children's lives.” Alma and Noam were abducted that day and later released. With the return of his remains, almost all hostages or their bodies are out of Gaza.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem insisted the group remains committed to completing the exchange. Writing on Telegram, he called for mediators to pressure Israel to stop its “violations” of the ceasefire.

Even as negotiators hail progress, violence continues. A Palestinian man was shot dead on Wednesday when Israeli troops opened fire on a group in central Gaza. Two others were injured.

Elsewhere, the Israeli military said its troops struck six militants in Rafah, killing one. It said they had “most likely emerged from the underground terror infrastructure in the area.”

Since the ceasefire began on October 11, 345 Palestinians have been killed and 889 injured, according to the Gaza health ministry. The overall toll has climbed to 69,775 dead and 1,70,863 injured.

The ministry does not separate fighters from civilians, but has repeatedly said women and children form a majority.

Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian officials met in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss how to move the ceasefire into its second phase. A Turkish security official said talks with the US are part of the effort to keep the truce in place.

The three sides agreed to work more closely with the Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) to prevent violations. But the core issue remains unchanged: the ceasefire holds, yet Gaza continues to bleed.

The next stages include an international stabilisation force and a new international body to govern Gaza and supervise reconstruction. The force is expected to ensure security and disarm Hamas — Israel’s key demand.

Indonesia, already a major contributor to UN peacekeeping, is preparing troops. Gen Agus Subianto said, “We are now in the selection phase for the peacekeeping force. Later, it's planned that the mission will be led by a three-star general.”

He outlined a composite brigade with medical, engineering and mechanised units, supported by hospital ships, C-130 Hercules aircraft and a helicopter.

Defence minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said deployment awaits the president’s order, adding that “troops are already undergoing mission-specific training.”