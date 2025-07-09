Israel bombs Gaza refugee camp, Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

As Israel continues its assault on Gaza, its military says it has destroyed Hamas targets throughout the territory, claiming to have destroyed a cache of explosives and mines hidden in civilian infrastructure.

1 4 Palestinians inspect the surrounding damage, looking for casualties, at the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house, at Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2025. Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had been operating in Gaza City’s Shujayea and Zeitoun neighbourhoods in recent days, eliminating a cell of fighters, dismantling military structures and striking a Hamas weapons facility.

In southern Gaza, it added, Israeli troops had eliminated another cell and dismantled fighting infrastructure in the al-Jnaina area in the city of Rafah.

Medical sources have told Al Jazeera Arabic that at least 18 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on the enclave since dawn today, including 11 in Gaza City.

2 4 Palestinian children sit near the damage at the site of an overnight Israeli air strike on a tent sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, July 9, 2025. Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on efforts to free hostages held in Gaza, and stressed his determination to "eliminate" the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas.

Netanyahu added that the leaders discussed the consequences and possibilities of "the great victory we achieved over Iran," during his third U.S. visit since Trump began his second term on January 20.

3 4 Children shovel the dirt, as Palestinians look for casualties amid the damage, at the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house, at Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2025. Reuters

Trump met Netanyahu on Tuesday for the second time in two days to discuss the situation in Gaza, as the president's Middle East envoy indicated that Israel and Hamas were nearing an agreement on a ceasefire deal after nearly two years of war.

A delegation from Qatar, the host of indirect talks between Israeli negotiators and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, met senior White House officials before Netanyahu's arrival on Tuesday, Axios said, citing a source familiar with the details.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report.

4 4 Mourners gather near the morgue as the bodies lie on the ground, during the funeral of Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli attacks on tents, according to Gaza's health ministry, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, July 9, 2025. Reuters