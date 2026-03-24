Iran seeks urgent debate at UN on fatal air strike on primary school

Iran has requested an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council on the fatal air strike on a primary school on the first day of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, a letter showed on Tuesday.
"A strike on a functioning school during class hours represents a grave assault on children, on education, and on the future of the entire community," Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said in a letter to the council president dated March 23.
The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School consisted of two missile strikes in quick succession that killed 168 children, mostly girls, Iranian officials say.
Reuters reported on March 5 that US military investigators believe it is likely that US forces were responsible but have not yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation. The Pentagon has since elevated the probe.
Gulf states have made a parallel request for a meeting of the same Geneva-based council over Iran's strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure across the Middle East. That debate will take place on Wednesday.