MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Iran seeks urgent debate at UN on fatal air strike on primary school

The attack on the Shajareh ​Tayyebeh School consisted of two missile strikes ​in quick succession that killed 168 children, mostly ⁠girls, Iranian officials say

Reuters Published 24.03.26, 04:44 PM
Site of a destroyed building at a school where several people were killed in a reported strike in Minab.

Site of a destroyed building at a school where several people were killed in a reported strike in Minab. Reuters

Iran has requested an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council on the fatal air strike on a primary school on the first day of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, a letter showed on Tuesday.

"A strike on a functioning school during class hours represents a grave assault on children, on education, and on the future of the entire community," Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said in a letter to the council president dated March 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack on the Shajareh ​Tayyebeh School consisted of two missile strikes ​in quick succession that killed 168 children, mostly ⁠girls, Iranian officials say.

Reuters ​reported on March 5 that US military investigators believe it ​is likely that US forces were responsible but have not yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation. The Pentagon ​has since elevated the probe.

Gulf states have made a parallel request for a meeting of the same Geneva-based council over Iran's strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure across the Middle East. That debate will take place on Wednesday.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Iran War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan is world’s most polluted country, India not too far behind, says Swiss firm’s report

‘The world's 25 most polluted cities were all located in India, Pakistan and China, with India home to three of the four most polluted,’ per the report. ‘Loni, India, was the most polluted city’
Mohan Bhagwat
Quote left Quote right

People must keep a closer watch to identify foreigners, ensure they don't get employment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT