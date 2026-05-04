Iran says two missiles hit US warship near Strait of Hormuz, Washington denies claim

Iran's navy prevented "American-Zionist" warships entering the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, state TV reported, while the Fars news agency said two missiles had hit a US warship near Jask island after it ignored Iranian warnings.

Reuters could not independently verify ​the reports, and there was no immediate response from the United States.

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On the other hand, a senior US official denied that a US ship was hit by Iranian missiles, Axios journalist Barak Ravid said on Monday.

Iran had warned US ​forces on Monday not to enter the strategic waterway after President Donald Trump said ⁠the United States would "guide out" ships stranded in the Gulf by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Trump gave few ​details of the plan to aid ships and their crews that have been confined to the vital waterway ​and are running low on food and other supplies more than two months into the conflict.

"We have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on ​with their business," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site on Sunday.

In response, Iran's unified ​command told commercial ships and oil tankers to refrain from any movement that was not coordinated with Iran's military.

"We have ‌repeatedly ⁠said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be coordinated with the armed forces," Ali Abdollahi, head of the forces' unified command, said in the statement.

"We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US Army, will be attacked if ​they intend to approach and ​enter the Strait of ⁠Hormuz."

Iran has blocked nearly all shipping into and out of the Gulf apart from its own since the start of the war, cutting off around a ​fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments and sending oil prices soaring by ​50 per cent or more.

US ⁠Central Command, which for its part is blockading Iranian ports to put pressure on Tehran, said it would support the rescue effort with 15,000 military personnel and more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, plus warships and ⁠drones.

"Our support ​for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and ​the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade," Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, said in a statement.