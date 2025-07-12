18 days in space: India’s ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla set for earth return—what’s next?

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) on a private mission, will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme to help his body readjust to Earth’s gravity.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed the return schedule for Shukla, marking the final phase of India’s participation in the Axiom-4 mission.

Shukla is expected to undock from the ISS aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on July 14 at 4:30 pm IST. The spacecraft is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, USA, on July 15 at 3:00 pm IST.

The Dragon spacecraft will return with more than 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 60 experiments conducted throughout the mission.

Shukla’s rehabilitation programme will be conducted under the supervision of flight surgeons. According to ISRO, the astronaut is in good health and high spirits.

Shukla and his fellow crew members — Axiom-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary — docked at the ISS on June 26. The ISS orbits Earth at a speed of 28,000 kilometres per hour.

As the astronauts neared the end of their mission, they were seen enjoying a meal together in newly released images from the ISS.

Floating in zero gravity, the crew shared smiles and food, including rehydrated shrimp cocktails. Shukla brought carrot halwa and mango nectar (aamras) to the gathering.

Peggy Whitson shared her excitement on social media, stating, “Enjoying our last few days on the @Space_Station with rehydrated shrimp cocktails and good company! #Ax4.”

During his time aboard the ISS, Shukla spearheaded seven Indian-led microgravity experiments.

Four of these have been completed — examining the survival and reproduction of Indian tardigrades, studying the effects of space on human muscle cells (myogenesis), testing the sprouting of methi and moong seeds for crew nutrition, and observing the growth of cyanobacteria relevant to life support systems.

Shukla also worked on a microalgae experiment by deploying and stowing samples that could eventually provide food, oxygen and biofuels for deep-space missions.

Axiom Space stated that the resilience of microalgae makes them a promising asset for sustaining life beyond Earth.

Other scientific research Shukla contributed included the Voyager Displays study which looks at how spaceflight affects eye movement and coordination.

The crew gathered data for a study on environmental perception in orbit, essential for designing mentally supportive habitats during long-duration space missions.

Further experiments investigated cerebral blood flow to understand the effects of microgravity and elevated carbon dioxide on cardiovascular function.

Radiation exposure was monitored using the compact Rad Nano Dosimeter, an instrument designed to assess astronaut safety.

Shukla also participated in the Acquired Equivalence Test, a cognitive experiment that measures learning and adaptability in microgravity. He supported the PhotonGrav study by collecting brain-activity data to advance neuroadaptive technologies for space and medical applications.

ISRO has spent approximately Rs 550 crore on Shukla’s travel to the ISS. The insights gained from his mission are expected to benefit the planning and execution of India’s upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, scheduled to launch in 2027.

“ISRO's flight surgeons are continuously monitoring and ensuring the overall health and fitness of the Gaganyatri through participation in private medical and psychological conferences,” ISRO said.

The Dragon spacecraft will initiate an autonomous undocking sequence, gradually slowing down before re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere for a splashdown off California’s coast.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla now joins an elite league as only the second Indian astronaut to travel into space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard a Soviet mission in 1984.