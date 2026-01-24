Indian national among victims in Georgia shooting linked to family dispute

An Indian national was among the victims of a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, the Indian mission in Atlanta confirmed.

The shooting left four people dead early Friday morning while three children were inside the home during the incident in Lawrenceville city, local media reported.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed grief over the shooting.

“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” it said on X.

The suspect was identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Gwinnett County police identified the victims as Kumar’s wife Meemu Dogra, 43, Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.

Kumar has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, the report added.

Police responded to a call at about 2.30 am local time on Friday in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of four adults inside the residence, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Three children were present during the shooting. To protect themselves, they hid in a closet. One of the children managed to call 911, providing critical information that allowed officers to reach the scene within minutes.

The children were unharmed and have since been picked up by a family member.