Indian among seven Buddhist monks killed in Sri Lanka monastery cable cart accident

Seven Buddhist monks, including an Indian national, were killed and six others injured after a cable-operated rail cart overturned at the Na Uyana Aranya Senasanaya, a renowned forest monastery in northwestern Sri Lanka, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night at the monastery in Nikaweratiya, around 125–130 km from Colombo. The monastery, known for its meditation retreats, draws practitioners from around the world.

Police said the victims were crowded into a small makeshift cabin as they travelled to meditation units atop a mountain.

"There were 13 monks in the car. Two managed to escape with minor injuries, but four others are in a critical condition," a police official told AFP.

Among the seven deceased were monks from India, Russia, and Romania. Initial reports suggest that a support wire on the cable car snapped, causing it to careen downhill at high speed before jumping the track and crashing into a tree.

Hospital sources confirmed that the bodies of foreign nationals have been taken to Gokarella District Hospital, while the remaining monks are at Kurunegala Teaching Hospital. Authorities continue to investigate the accident.