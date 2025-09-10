MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India voices deep concern over Israeli strikes on Doha, warns of regional security impact

New Delhi also called for restraint so that peace and security in the region is not endangered

PTI Published 10.09.25, 12:13 AM
S. Jaishankar

S. Jaishankar File picture

India on Tuesday said it is deeply concerned over the Israeli strikes on Doha and its possible impact on the security situation of the region.

New Delhi also called for restraint so that peace and security in the region is not endangered.

"We have seen reports about the Israeli strikes in Doha earlier today. We are deeply concerned by this development and its impact on the security situation in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy, so that peace and security in the region is not endangered," it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

