India, Bangladesh should resolve ‘sensitive’ issues amicably, envoy says as both sides seek to rebuild ties

Bangladesh’s envoy to India, Riaz Hamidullah, on Thursday called for an amicable resolution of “difficult” and “sensitive” issues between New Delhi and Dhaka, reaffirming his country’s commitment to a “mutually beneficial” partnership as both sides work to rebuild strained ties.

Speaking at an event marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day, attended by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Hamidullah stressed the need to move beyond existing “differences or divergences” and deepen bilateral engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the closest proximity as ours, should there be difficult or sensitive issues, those can, and ought to be, addressed forthright in all sincerity and candour, be in trade, security or sharing natural resources," Hamidullah said.

He underlined the broader global context shaping bilateral ties, noting, "As we speak, both our countries navigate complexities and uncertainties in the global order. While we foresee tumultuous times ahead, Bangladesh looks forward to walking and working together to preserve the values and principles of open regionalism and multilateralism, for both as responsive and responsible nations."

India-Bangladesh relations had come under strain during the tenure of the interim government in Dhaka led by Muhammad Yunus. However, ties have shown signs of improvement following the election of Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman as prime minister, with both sides making efforts to reset engagement.

Prime Minister Rahman has emphasised Dhaka’s intent to strengthen ties with New Delhi, stating Bangladesh accords "high importance" to its relationship with India.

"Our two people share considerable commonality and enjoy deep-rooted ties. As our government embarks on a robust mandate, we look forward to advancing our ties and engagements with India, premised on dignity, equality, mutual trust and respect, and shared benefits," he had said.

"I do believe, if Dhaka and Delhi would address issues in ways that yield gains for the common people, there is so much that our two countries can accomplish in shared interests," he said.