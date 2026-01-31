MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 31 January 2026

Immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota to continue after court rejects plea to halt it

Federal officers have shot dead two people in Minneapolis in January amid the crackdown

AP Published 31.01.26, 11:29 PM
Federal agents stand amid teargas near the site where a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents trying to detain him, in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Federal agents stand amid teargas near the site where a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents trying to detain him, in Minneapolis, Minnesota Reuters file picture

A federal judge says she won't halt the immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota and the Twin Cities as a lawsuit over it proceeds.

Judge Katherine M. Menendez on Saturday denied a preliminary injunction sought in a lawsuit filed this month by state Attorney General Keith Ellison and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

It argued that the Department of Homeland Security is violating constitutional protections. The lawsuit sought a quick order to halt the enforcement action or limit its scope. Lawyers with the US Department of Justice have called the lawsuit "legally frivolous."

Federal officers have fatally shot two people on the streets of Minneapolis: Renee Good on January 7 and Alex Pretti on January 24.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Utmost contempt’: India categorically rejects Epstein file reference to PM Modi’s Israel visit

External affairs ministry says the Epstein-linked email has no basis beyond PM Modi’s official Israel visit in 2017
Shehbaz Sharif
Quote left Quote right

One who seeks a loan, his head is bowed down. He has to pay the price at cost of self-respect

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT