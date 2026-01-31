Immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota to continue after court rejects plea to halt it

A federal judge says she won't halt the immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota and the Twin Cities as a lawsuit over it proceeds.

Judge Katherine M. Menendez on Saturday denied a preliminary injunction sought in a lawsuit filed this month by state Attorney General Keith Ellison and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

It argued that the Department of Homeland Security is violating constitutional protections. The lawsuit sought a quick order to halt the enforcement action or limit its scope. Lawyers with the US Department of Justice have called the lawsuit "legally frivolous."

Federal officers have fatally shot two people on the streets of Minneapolis: Renee Good on January 7 and Alex Pretti on January 24.