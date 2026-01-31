Asked for help with road, Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari goes on Hindu-Muslim rant

A video clip showing Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari talking about separating Hindus and Muslims and linking development work to “religious conversion” emerged on social media on Saturday.

The 28-second video shows Adhikari responding to villagers during a public interaction. In the clip, a villager is heard saying in Bengali: “Please have a look at this road of ours. We can’t step out during the monsoons.”

Adhikari then replies: “That can be done. First, you have to survive. If you stay alive, the road will be built.”

He goes on to say: “Every Hindu household must put up a flag… Every Hindu home will raise the flag. Completely separate out these jihadi fundamentalists here. Put up loudspeakers and blow horns across the entire village… Distribute conch shells.”

Towards the end of the clip, Adhikari is heard repeating: “Dhormo poriborton korte hobe. Dhormo poriborton korte hobe [Religious conversion has to happen. Religious conversion has to happen.”]

The video was widely shared on X, Instagram and Facebook, with captions accusing Adhikari of discrimination and communal hatred.

The Telegraph Online shared the clip with Adhikari, asking if he would like to respond. He refused to, but did not deny that the clip is his or allege mischievous editing.