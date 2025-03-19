How Donald Trump and his trusted friend Elon Musk are sharpening knives against the judiciary

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have now decided to take the battle to the judiciary. The tech titan and US President's X timeline is proof.

Recently, Donald Trump lashed out at the judiciary on X, calling for the impeachment of US District Judge James Boasberg. Musk then endorsed the X post by terming the impeachment of "a lot of judges in our country" as "essential".

Trump referred to Boasberg as a “Radical Left Lunatic” and accused him of trying to derail his administration’s efforts to deport Venezuelan gang members under a rarely invoked 1798 law.

“This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President,” Trump wrote.

Boasberg’s ruling had questioned the timing of Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to declare the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua a wartime threat. The administration insisted that the deportations had begun before Boasberg’s order to halt the flights.

Trump, however, viewed the judge’s intervention as a direct assault on his authority.

“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do,” Trump wrote. “This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!”

The President also highlighted in CAPITALS: "He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING!"

Also a thing of the past

Musk has previously proposed impeaching judges who blocked the administration’s immigration policies.

On the same day that Trump attacked Boasberg, US District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland issued a stinging rebuke to Musk.

In a preliminary ruling, Chuang blocked Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from shutting down the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The judge ruled that their actions likely violated the Constitution.

The lawsuit, filed by current and former USAID employees, accused Musk of seizing control of the agency and freezing payments.

In a February 3 post on X, Musk had boasted that he had “spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper.”

The Plaintiffs argued that Musk, who has no official government role, had unlawfully assumed authority over a congressional agency.

Chuang agreed. "Musk and DOGE likely violated the United States Constitution in multiple ways, and these actions harmed not only plaintiffs, but also the public interest", he said.

Musk’s legal team contended that he was merely an adviser to Trump and had no direct authority over USAID. But the judge found that Musk and DOGE had exercised direct control, going beyond advisory roles.

Trump’s administration however, as usual, dismissed the ruling as politically motivated.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said, “Rogue judges are subverting the will of the American people in their attempts to stop President Trump from carrying out his agenda.”

She added that the administration would appeal Chuang’s decision and fight back “against all activist judges intruding on the separation of powers.”

Norm Eisen, executive chair of the State Democracy Defenders Fund, called Chuang’s ruling “an important victory against Elon Musk and his DOGE attack on USAID, the US government, and the Constitution.”

(With inputs from agencies)