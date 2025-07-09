X CEO Linda Yaccarino steps down after two years leading Elon Musk’s platform

X CEO Linda Yaccarino on Wednesday announced she is stepping down after leading the platform owned by Elon Musk for a little more than two years, reports AP.

“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App,” Yaccarino posted on X.

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team – the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Yaccarino was named the chief executive of X in June 2023, less than a year after Musk bought the platform formerly known as Twitter. She joined X after leaving NBCUniversal, where she was the chairman of global advertising and partnerships.

She was widely seen as a strategic hire to stabilise the company’s advertising business, which had faced turbulence amid Musk’s push for a more open content moderation policy.

Yaccarino also highlighted X’s role as a global “digital town square” and thanked the company’s team, users, and partners for their support.

Yaccarino did not disclose her next move but indicated she will continue to engage with the platform’s community. “I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world,” she wrote. “As always, I’ll see you on X.”

Her exit comes a day after Grok, X’s artificial intelligence model, went haywire and started posting antisemitic and pro-Hitler responses. A number of X users responded to her post on Wednesday, asking if the Grok incident played a role in her leaving the company.