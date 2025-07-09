US sues California over trans girls in sports, says state policy violates law

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday sued California over state policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' school sports, alleging that their participation violates federal anti-discrimination laws.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, claims that California's policies violate Title IX, which affords legal protection against sex discrimination.

"This Department of Justice will continue its fight to protect equal opportunities for women and girls in sports," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

A spokesperson for California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, a Republican, has signed a series of executive orders restricting transgender rights, including a February directive to strip federal funding for any school that allows transgender women or girls to compete in female sports.

The Justice Department under Trump has already filed a similar lawsuit against Maine and has made challenging transgender rights a major civil rights priority. California's policies drew national attention earlier this year when a transgender girl competing in the state track and field championship won the high jump and triple jump and finished second in the long jump, an episode cited in the Justice Department's complaint.