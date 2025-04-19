MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Honour to speak to PM Modi': Elon Musk says will visit India later this year

The announcement comes amid heightened diplomatic and economic engagement between India and the United States, with PM Modi reiterating the nation’s commitment to deepening partnerships in cutting-edge sectors

Our Web Desk Published 19.04.25, 02:57 PM
File photo: In this image released by PMO on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the Blair House, in Washington, DC, USA.

File photo: In this image released by PMO on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the Blair House, in Washington, DC, USA. PTI

US billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday confirmed his plans to visit India later this year, following a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on areas of technological collaboration and innovation.

“I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!” Musk posted on X, a day after his phone conversation with the Indian Prime Minister.

Furthermore, he said it was "an honour" to speak to PM Modi.

The announcement comes amid heightened diplomatic and economic engagement between India and the United States, with PM Modi reiterating the nation’s commitment to deepening partnerships in cutting-edge sectors.

Also Read

In a post on X on Friday, Modi said, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

Musk and Modi had previously met during the latter’s visit to Washington DC earlier this year, where Modi held discussions with US President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration.

During that meeting, Musk was accompanied by his family and children.

The renewed dialogue between Musk and Modi also precedes the upcoming visit of US Vice President J D Vance, who is scheduled to arrive in India from April 21 to 24.

It comes at a significant juncture as India and the US continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, initiated after Modi’s meeting with President Trump at the White House in February.

