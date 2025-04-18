PM Narendra Modi speaks to Elon Musk, discusses potential technology and innovation collaborations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had spoken to Elon Musk about "various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year."

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Modi said that they discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.

The move follows recent meetings between Starlink executives and Indian authorities to address security concerns and push forward licensing efforts.

As Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite communications firm, works to address security concerns in India, top executives met with commerce minister Piyush Goyal and key telecom officials on Wednesday to discuss the company’s roadmap for entering the Indian market, according to a report.

The visiting delegation included Chad Gibbs, vice president at Starlink, and senior director Ryan Goodnight.

Minister Goyal shared that the conversation focused on Starlink’s advanced technology, current partnerships, and long-term investment interests in India.

Senior representatives from both the ministry of commerce and the department of telecommunications were present, reflecting the government’s close attention to the matter.

Starlink is believed to have addressed various national security concerns — primarily raised by the ministry of home affairs — during the discussions. The company has been seeking regulatory approval to launch satellite internet services in India for the past few years, but progress has been delayed due to unresolved security issues.

One of the government’s key demands is for Starlink to establish an on-ground control centre within India. This would enable authorities to temporarily suspend services in sensitive or high-risk regions if necessary, in order to preserve public safety and national security.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies have called for mechanisms to enable lawful interception of communications, ensuring compliance with Indian regulations.

Starlink has yet to fully commit to these measures, but the presence of senior global executives in the country signals a serious effort to understand the regulatory framework, evaluate the market, and shape the company’s strategy accordingly.

This push comes as Starlink’s application for a satellite communication licence nears its final review stage. The company has reportedly secured agreements with local telecom giants Reliance Jio and Airtel for marketing, deployment, and network support.