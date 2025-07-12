After cafe attack, Pannun warns comedian Kapil Sharma to take 'blood money' back to Hindustan

Kapil Sharma, the popular comedian and TV host, has found himself in the midst of a growing controversy after being threatened by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the pro-Khalistan separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

In a video message, Pannun warned Sharma saying, "Canada is not your playground" and warned him to "take back his blood money back to Hindustan."

The SFJ leader accused Sharma of promoting Hindutva under the guise of doing business in Canada, adding that the country would not allow such ideas to take root on its soil, according to NDTV.

In his message, Pannun questioned if Kap’s Café, Sharma’s venture in Canada, was a comedy venue or part of a larger strategy to promote Hindutva ideology. He asked, "One business at a time?" implying that Sharma's cafe could be a tool for pushing controversial political agendas.

Pannun also insisted that Canada would not allow violent Hindutva ideologies to gain traction on its soil.

This threat follows an attack on Sharma's newly opened restaurant in Surrey, British Columbia, which was targeted by unknown assailants on Wednesday night.

Shots were fired at the cafe. No one was injured.

Harjit Singh Laddi and Toofan Singh, individuals linked to the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), claimed responsibility for the attack.

BKI is recognised as a terrorist group by the Canadian government, and Laddi is on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most-wanted list.

The cafe, which had just opened on July 4, issued an Instagram post on Friday, stating that they were still "processing the shock" of the incident but stood firm against violence.

Sharma has not responded to the threats or the attack on his establishment.

SFJ, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities, has long been involved in attempting to disrupt India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The group maintains strong ties with militant organisations and continues to advocate for secessionist activities in Punjab.

The group’s founder, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, faces 104 cases, many of which are under investigation by the NIA and various state authorities.

In late 2023, US authorities claimed to have thwarted a murder-for-hire plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Federal prosecutors in New York charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta and a former Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, alleging direction came from India’s RAW agency.

India has denied the claim.

The attack on Sharma’s cafe has raised concerns within the Indian diaspora in Canada, as it highlights the growing influence of extremist groups like BKI and SFJ.

Despite the lack of injuries in the shooting, the incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompting concerns about the safety of individuals with ties to India.