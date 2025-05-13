HAROP vs Songar drones: How India outsmarted Pakistan in battle of the skies on May 8

Drones took centre stage on the night of May 8, transforming the skies into a battleground of unmanned warfare. While Pakistan launched a swarm of 300-400 Turkish-made Songar drones targeting military installations across 36 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, India retaliated with surgical precision—unleashing Israeli-made HAROP loitering munitions to strike deep inside Pakistani territory, reportedly neutralising air defence systems, including one near Lahore.

As both sides deployed drone technology, the conflict marked a dangerous new chapter in South Asia’s military brinkmanship—one where remote warfare replaced boots on the ground.

So how does Harop stack up against Songar UAVs.

Loitering versus armed surveillance

The HAROP is a loitering munition, a hybrid of a drone and a missile. It doesn’t rely on pre-fed coordinates. It waits, observes, and then strikes by crashing into the target, carrying a 23 kg warhead. Its electro-optical sensors allow target acquisition mid-flight.

The Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI) explains, “Once a positive acquisition is made, the loitering sensor transforms into a guided weapon.”

Turkish Songar is an armed surveillance drone. It carries firearms, typically a 5.56mm machine gun with 200 rounds, and can operate within a 3-5 km range. Unlike the HAROP, it does not function as a suicide drone and relies on manual or GPS-guided operation from a ground control station.

Range and endurance

HAROP can loiter for up to nine hours and has a range of nearly 1,000 km, allowing it to scan vast territories and strike high-value targets far from launch points. It can also be launched from trucks or ships.

According to the website of Asisguard, the Songar has a maximum flight time of 30 minutes without payload and an effective operational radius of just 3 km. Its lower endurance and range make it more suited for short-range tactical operations rather than deep-strike missions.

Precision and payload

The HAROP uses electro-optical/infrared/FLIR sensors and a CCD camera, offering a real-time feed for target selection. It carries a heavier warhead and is equipped for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) roles. IAI says the HAROP “delivers 98 per cent mission success.” It’s been used in conflicts from Nagorno-Karabakh to Syria with demonstrated effectiveness against radar and air defence systems.

Songar’s payload is lighter and configured for ground targets in line-of-sight. Its automatic firing mechanism and stabilisation are built for short-distance engagements. While recent upgrades allow it to carry a 40mm grenade launcher, its destructive capacity remains limited compared to loitering munitions like HAROP.

Autonomous capability

HAROP’s semi-autonomous targeting allows it to return to base if not used, unlike traditional missiles. Human operators can override or halt the strike mid-air, a crucial safeguard in complex environments.

The Songar also has return-to-home functionality and GPS-guided routes but lacks autonomous target acquisition. It is dependent on real-time human control or pre-programmed paths.

Deployment history

India has steadily increased its HAROP fleet in recent years, deepening military ties with Israel. The platform has seen combat use across multiple conflict zones, including Armenia-Azerbaijan and Syria. IAI claims to be the first to develop loitering munitions, with HAROP evolving from its predecessor, the HARPY.

Pakistan's Songar drones were inducted into Turkish forces in 2020 and exported to several countries. Their use in high-scale conflict operations remains limited. The May 8 attempt marks one of their largest known deployments.

HAROP is strategic, built for deep strikes, high-value targets, and suppression of defences. Songar is tactical, meant for close-range, ground-level engagements.

India has chosen a loitering munition that operates on its own terms. Pakistan responded with armed drones that cover a fraction of the sky. In modern aerial warfare, it’s not just about firepower, it’s about how long you can wait, and how precisely you strike when the time comes.

Pakistan’s mass drone release may have looked dramatic, but it lacked teeth. While hundreds of drones flew in, none caused damage. Indian Army units confirmed intercepting many before they could reach critical infrastructure.

India’s strike was quieter, but surgical. With fewer drones, it struck high-value assets.