Hackers breach airport PA systems in Canada and US; broadcast pro-Hamas messages, criticise Trump

Hackers took over the public address systems on Tuesday at four airports, three in Canada and one in the United States, to broadcast messages praising Hamas and criticizing President Donald Trump, according to officials and news reports.

An "advertisement streaming service" at the Kelowna International Airport in British Columbia "was briefly compromised and unauthorized content was shared," according to the Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The RCMP said it is investigating the hack with other agencies and declined to provide further details.

Hackers broadcast messages in a foreign language and music over the PA system at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia, according to an airport spokesperson.

The hackers breached third-party software to access the PA system, and the airport switched to an internal system to regain control, the spokesperson said.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is assisting the airport and the RCMP with the investigation.

Hackers similarly took control of the PA system at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and airport officials are investigating the breach, he said.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hackers also breached the flight information display screens and public address system Tuesday evening at Windsor International Airport in Ontario, and displayed "unauthorized images and announcements," according to airport officials.

The breach was to a "cloud-based software provider" used by the airport, and "our systems returned to normal shortly thereafter," according to the airport's statement.

The four locations are smaller, feeder airports. In 2024, the busiest, Kelowna, served just over 2 million passengers, compared to the more than 25 million travelers who passed through Vancouver International Airport - British Columbia's largest airport.