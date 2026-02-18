Eight suspected terrorists killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

At least eight suspected terrorists were killed on Wednesday by Pakistani security forces on the outskirts of Quetta in the restive Balochistan province.

A spokesperson of the Balochistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) told the media that the CTD had carried out an intelligence-based raid near Darakshan town on the outskirts of Quetta in which the militants were killed.

The spokesperson said eight bodies were found at the site where the gunfire took place between CTD officers and the militants.

“Apparently some of them might have managed to escape as we have evidence at the spot suggesting they were other militants as well," he added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also confirmed the killing of the eight terrorists.

The spokesperson said they had got intelligence reports that a group of militants belonging to an insurgent group (which he didn’t identify) had reached Quetta from Mastung to carry out a big terror strike in the city.

Last month, at least 15 security officials and 18 civilians were killed as armed militants launched coordinated attacks across the province. In four days of violent clashes between the militants and security forces, around 206 terrorists were killed, according to the military’s media wing.

The southwestern province has seen a rise in terror attacks by insurgent groups, with the Balochistan Liberation Army claiming responsibility for the strikes last month in which several police stations, frontier corp check posts, banks and government buildings were targeted.

The insurgent groups have been carrying out separatist movements since the last two decades, however, in the last 2-3 years the intensity of the attacks has gone up.

