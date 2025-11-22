Grizzly bear mauls school group in British Columbia valley; officers race to track animal

A grizzly bear attacked a school group on a walking trail in British Columbia on Thursday, seriously injuring three children and one adult.

Officers were still searching for the animal on Friday. The attack happened in the town of Bella Coola on the central coast of Canada's westernmost province and residents have been told to remain indoors until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a statement on Facebook the bear has yet to be captured despite teams working overnight.

The students and teachers had stopped along a trail near the river when a grizzly bear emerged from the forest and attacked, according to the statement.

Multiple teachers intervened, using bear spray and a bear banger to drive the bear away, it said.

Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to four patients and transported them to hospital, the Provincial Health Services Authority told Reuters by email, with two patients in critical condition and two in serious condition. A further seven people were cared for at the scene but did not require transportation to hospital.

"I want to thank the teachers for their heroism," B.C. Premier David Eby said at a press conference on Friday.

"I want to send my heart out to the parents and kids and loved ones and everyone who has been injured and is in hospital right now and I hope for their quick recovery."

The group was from the Acwsalcta School, run by the Indigenous Nuxalk Nation, which was closed on Friday.

The Nuxalk Nation Chief and Council said in a statement on Friday the bear attack had impacted children and so many loved ones.

"We remain in close contact with the families, and we understand that those who were injured are receiving the highest level of care," the statement said.