Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa found dead at their home in New Mexico: Report

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The couple’s dog was also discovered dead at the residence. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that there were no signs of foul play.

Speaking to The Santa Fe New Mexican, Mendoza confirmed that the couple passed away around midnight on 26 February. However, he did not comment on the possible cause of death.

“I want to assure the community and neighbourhood that there is no immediate danger to anyone,” he said.

Hackman, who retired from Hollywood in the early 2000s, had largely stayed out of the public eye. His last known public appearance was in 2024, when he was seen with his wife in Santa Fe.

He won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection (1971), a role that became one of his most iconic. He followed this success with films such as Scarecrow (1973) alongside Al Pacino, and The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Superman (1978) and The unforgiven (1992).

His other Oscar-nominated roles were in 1967 movie Bonnie and Clyde where he played the brother of Warren Beatty’s character, and Never Sang for My Father (1970), as well as playing the agent in Mississippi Burning (1988).

During the 1970s, Hackman was one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, appearing in ten films over a span of three years.

A known Democrat, he was listed among political opponents by then-President Richard Nixon’s administration.

Financial difficulties also plagued him, and in a 2000 interview, he admitted to struggling with debt.

Hackman eventually stepped away from acting, focusing instead on writing novels. His last film appearance was in Welcome to Mooseport (2004).