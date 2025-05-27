MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised, under medical supervision amid all-party delegation visit

Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, said BJP MP Panda

PTI Published 27.05.25, 11:09 PM
Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad X/@PandaJay

Former minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of an all-party delegation, has been admitted to a hospital and is now under medical supervision, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said on Tuesday.

"Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures," Panda, who is leading the delegation, said in a post on X.

Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, he said.

"We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria," said Panda, who arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday along with the delegation.

During the visit, the delegation will interact with a cross-section of political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders and members of the Indian community.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

