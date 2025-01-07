MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Feel responsibility' for Jeju plane crash: South Korean transport minister to resign

The transport ministry also says it will swiftly improve the safety of airport landing systems that experts said contributed to the catastrophic accident that killed 179 people on board

Reuters Published 07.01.25, 02:18 PM
The wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed lies at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 30, 2024

The wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed lies at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 30, 2024

South Korea's transport minister said on Tuesday he intends to step down to take responsibility for the deadly crash of a Boeing jet operated by Jeju Air on Dec. 29.

Jeju Air 7C2216, which departed the Thai capital of Bangkok for Muan in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport's runway, exploding into flames after hitting an embankment.

"I feel heavy responsibility for this disaster," Park Sang-woo told a press briefing.

He said he will try to find the right timing to resign after addressing the current situation.

The transport ministry also said it will swiftly improve the safety of airport landing systems that experts said contributed to the catastrophic accident that killed 179 people on board.

Air safety experts have said the embankment, designed to prop up the "localizer" antenna used to guide landings in poor visibility, was too rigid and too close to the end of the runway.

Joo Jong-wan, the deputy transport minister for civil aviation, acknowledged that safety measures were not sufficient when building the embankment, but said they were done in line with regulations in Korea and overseas.

The police are investigating how the embankment was constructed, he added. The police last week raided Jeju Air and the operator of Muan International Airport as part of their investigation into the crash.

