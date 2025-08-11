MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 11 August 2025

Explosion at US Steel coking plant near Pittsburgh leaves workers trapped, rescue efforts underway

There are no confirmed fatalities yet at the Clairton Coke Works, said Abigail Gardner, director of communications for Allegheny County

AP Published 11.08.25, 10:05 PM

Screengrab

An explosion on Monday at a US Steel plant near Pittsburgh has left dozens wounded and people trapped under the rubble, with emergency workers on site trying to rescue them, officials said.

There are no confirmed fatalities at the Clairton Coke Works, said Abigail Gardner, director of communications for Allegheny County.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire at the plant started around 10:51 am and that it has transported five people. The agency did not provide any more details on those people transported and would only say it was an “active scene”.

Also Read

The plant, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America and is one of four major US Steel plants in Pennsylvania that employ several thousand workers.

In recent years, the Clairton plant has been dogged by concerns about pollution. In 2019, it agreed to settle a 2017 lawsuit for $8.5 million. Under the settlement, the company agreed to spend $6.5 million to reduce soot emissions and noxious odors from the Clairton coke-making facility, on the Monongahela River about 32 km south of Pittsburgh.

The company also faced other lawsuits over pollution from the Clairton facility, including ones accusing the company of violating clean air laws after a December 2018 fire damaged the Clairton facility's sulphur pollution controls.

RELATED TOPICS

Pittsburgh Rescue Workers
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nuke blast: Pakistan’s army chief vows to wipe out ‘half the world’ in a war with India

Field Marshal Asim Munir conjures vision of global Armageddon as he taunts India at black-tie Florida dinner. Also issues separate, combative warning over Indus Waters Treaty, throws taunts about Four-Day War
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum listens in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

US tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports have dealt ‘big blow’ to Moscow’s economy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT