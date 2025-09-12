Ex foreign sec Shringla warns on Bangladesh polls: Jamaat-e-Islami ‘a leopard not changing its spots’

Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that while India remains committed to working collaboratively with its neighbours including Bangladesh, the country must remain vigilant against any dispensation that acts against its core interests.

Speaking at a discussion on "Are We Prepared for the Bangladesh Elections?" at the India International Centre here on Thursday, Shringla cautioned about the role of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh, describing it as "a leopard (that) is not going to change its spots".

"It is okay to say that we will work with anybody who comes to power. But if that anybody is working against your interest, then you have to be cognizant of that," said the former top diplomat, who has also served as India's envoy to Bangladesh.

Reiterating that India respects the principle of non-interference in neighbours' internal affairs, the Rajya Sabha MP also stressed that "when it comes to countries with whom we share borders, there is no such thing as purely internal affairs".

Referring to the Jamaat-e-Islami, whose student wing recently swept the Dhaka University students' union elections, in the first such victory for an Islamist group since Bangladesh's independence in 1971, Shringla reminded the audience of the outfit's role as an "auxiliary force" of the Pakistani Army during the Liberation War, when it was accused of atrocities, including genocide against Hindus.

"They have blood on their hands and they are also a part of the Muslim Brotherhood. The same Muslim Brotherhood that exists in Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan, and different parts of the world. And this leopard is not going to change its spots," he added.

The 63-year-old former diplomat also drew attention to the growing footprint of Pakistan in Bangladesh, highlighting ISI activity along India's borders.

He warned that this raised "a real danger of collusion between inimical forces, enabled by the current system led primarily by the Jamaat-e-Islami". He acknowledged the possibility that the outfit could perform strongly in the upcoming elections.

The discussion was chaired by academic and former Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar.

