European Union lists Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organisation

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, said that foreign ministers unanimously agreed on the designation

AP Published 29.01.26, 09:30 PM
Two men hold up posters of the late commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020 in Iraq, during a ceremony commemorating his death anniversary at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Two men hold up posters of the late commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020 in Iraq, during a ceremony commemorating his death anniversary at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. AP/PTI

The European Union has listed Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation in the aftermath of Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests, the bloc's top diplomat said in a post on X on Thursday.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, said that foreign ministers unanimously agreed on the designation. She said that "any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise."

The listing came after the 27-nation bloc sanctioned 15 Iranian officials, including top commanders in its Revolutionary Guard, over the violent crackdown on protesters. Activists say the crackdown has seen over 6,300 people killed.

