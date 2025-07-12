EU vows to defend trade interests as Trump slaps 30% tariff on European imports

The European Union on Saturday said it would defend its economic interests and take proportionate countermeasures if Washington follows through with President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 30% tariff on European imports from August 1.

At the same time, the bloc reiterated its willingness to resolve differences through negotiations before the deadline.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose office oversees trade policy for all 27 EU nations, struck a firm but measured tone. “Few economies in the world match the European Union’s level of openness and adherence to fair trading practices,” she said.

“We will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required,” von der Leyen added, leaving the door open for talks but warning of retaliatory tariffs if needed.

European leaders quickly rallied around Brussels’ position. French President Emmanuel Macron urged the Commission to prepare the EU’s response under its Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which allows the bloc to retaliate against third countries using economic pressure.

“It is more than ever up to the Commission to assert the Union's determination to defend European interests resolutely,” Macron wrote on X.

Germany’s Economy Minister Katherina Reiche warned the tariff move would damage economies on both sides of the Atlantic. “The tariffs would hit European exporting companies hard. At the same time, they would also have a strong impact on the economy and consumers on the other side,” she said, calling for a “pragmatic outcome” to end the escalating trade tensions.

Spain’s Economy Ministry echoed calls for continued negotiation, while stressing that “Spain and other EU members are ready to take proportionate countermeasures if necessary”.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called the proposed tariffs “concerning” and urged the EU to remain united and “resolute in pursuing a mutually beneficial outcome with the United States”. His trade secretary, Hanneke Boerma, added: “Businesses on both sides of the ocean need predictability and lower, not higher, tariffs.”

The sharp response comes amid rising concern across the continent that Trump’s proposed 30% import duties, which is triple the baseline used in recent economic modelling, could severely dent EU growth while fuelling global trade volatility.

The European Central Bank (ECB), in its latest projections, had modelled only a 10% tariff scenario, estimating eurozone GDP growth at 0.9% in 2025 and 1.3% by 2027.

A 20% tariff, ECB economists warned, could shave a full percentage point off those figures and pull inflation below target. No official estimate has yet been published for the impact of a 30% tariff.

Economists suggest the consequences may be even more damaging for US consumers. “The EU should take a hard line in negotiations,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank. “Model calculations show that tariffs against the EU have a stronger negative effect in the US than in the eurozone.”

Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, said the latest escalation signals a breakdown in negotiations and a looming flashpoint. “The EU will now have to decide whether to budge or to play hardball. The only certainty is increased market volatility and uncertainty in the short term.”

Trump’s move appears to be rooted in his long-held grievance over the $235 billion US merchandise trade deficit with the EU.

While he has accused the bloc of unfair practices, once even saying the EU was “formed to screw the United States”, European leaders have repeatedly pointed to the American surplus in services, which helps offset the imbalance.

With $9.5 trillion in transatlantic business at stake, according to the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU, diplomats and economists alike warn that the world’s most valuable trading relationship could be heading for a collision unless common ground is quickly found.

(With inputs from agencies)