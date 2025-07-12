MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Donald Trump escalates trade tensions with 30% tariff move against Mexico and EU

Despite praise for some cooperation, Trump warns Mexico has ‘not done enough’ to stop drugs, migrants

AP Published 12.07.25, 06:37 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he's levying tariffs of 30 per cent against the European Union and Mexico.

Trump announced the tariffs on two of the United States' biggest trade partners in letters posted to his social media account.

In his letter to Mexico's leader, Trump acknowledged that the country has been helpful in stemming the flow of undocumented migrants and fentanyl into the United States.

But he said the country has not done enough to stop North America from turning into a “Narco-Trafficking Playground.”

