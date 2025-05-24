Elon Musk’s X faces back-to-back global outages, millions affected worldwide

Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X experienced widespread outages on Saturday evening, affecting millions of users across the globe.

Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, reported a spike in outage reports around 6pm, though the issue reportedly began shortly after 1pm.

By 1:45pm, Downdetector had recorded over 11,866 user reports flagging problems with the platform.

Users attempting to access the app or website saw repeated error messages urging them to refresh the page — an increasingly frequent issue for the platform in recent times.

Saturday’s outage follows two consecutive days of disruptions.

The platform was also down for several hours on Thursday evening and again on Friday, when users across the world were unable to access both the app and the website.

On Friday alone, more than 5,000 users worldwide reported issues via Downdetector.com.

In India, many users were unable to access the platform throughout the disruptions.

The outage was confirmed by internet observatory Netblocks.org, which stated that the incident was not related to internet filtering or disruptions in any specific country.

Users trying to load new posts were met with a persistent error message: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

The platform’s official engineering account, @XEng, acknowledged the issue in a post on May 22. “X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue,” the post said.

According to data from Statista, X currently boasts approximately 586 million monthly active users.

The string of outages has left a significant portion of this global user base without access to X over the past few days.