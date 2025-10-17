Elderly British Sikh dies after being hit by road sweeper outside Leicester gurdwara

A police investigation remains underway to establish the full circumstances of a road collision that resulted in the death of an elderly British Sikh pedestrian near his local gurdwara in the eastern England city of Leicester.

Joginder Singh, 87, was outside the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in the Holy Bones area of the city, where he was a daily visitor as one of the founders and vice-president, when the collision with a local council road-sweeper vehicle occurred.

Leicestershire Police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon and the East Midlands Ambulance Service rushed Singh to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

“We are working to understand exactly how the collision occurred following the sad news that the man died in hospital,” said Detective Sergeant Mike Steer of Leicestershire Police.

“The vehicle involved was a Leicester City Council road sweeper. We are in contact with colleagues in the council and they are assisting us with our investigation,” he said.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation.

“Detectives in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. As part of their enquiries, they are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Singh’s family and local gurdwara issued a tribute statement through the police force in memory of the well-known member of the city Sikh community.

“He was a very humbled, devoted husband, father, grand and great grandfather and someone who made an amazing contribution to the Sikh community in Leicester. We are devastated by the loss and extremely shocked by what has happened,” reads the tribute.

"He was a great person and a devoted member of the gurdwara – someone who selflessly and tirelessly contributed to making a real difference. His death is being felt by so many people,” it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.