Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near west coast of Colombia, says GFZ

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), German Research Centre for Geosciences said

Reuters Published 10.01.25, 02:22 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

