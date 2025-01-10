Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near west coast of Colombia, says GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck near the west coast of Colombia on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences(GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Representational Image Shutterstock
