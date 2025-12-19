MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 December 2025

UK Foreign Office was hacked in October, minister confirms; 'Chinese cyber gang' suspected

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier in December that China posed 'national security threats' to Britain, but ⁠defended his government's decision to step up engagement with the country

Reuters Published 19.12.25, 03:48 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

British trade department minister Chris Bryant said the government had been hacked in October, partly ‌confirming a report in the Sun newspaper, which said a Chinese group had breached systems to access Foreign Office data.

"There certainly has been a hack," Bryant told Times Radio on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not ‍able to say whether it is directly related to Chinese operatives, or indeed, the Chinese state," he added.

The Sun named Storm ⁠1849 as the Chinese cyber gang responsible ​for the breach, which it said was understood to possibly ​include ‍tens of thousands of visa details.

Bryant said ⁠that the reporting around the incident was "speculation" and that the government was continuing to investigate, but at this ​stage it was "fairly confident" that there was a low risk any individual would be affected.

"We managed to close the hole, as it ‌were, very quickly," Bryant told Sky News, describing the breach. "It was a technical issue in one of our sites."

Also Read

The Sun newspaper said the group, Storm 1849, was ​a China-linked gang which was part of a state-aligned hacking apparatus, and which has been accused of targeting politicians and groups critical of the Chinese government.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier in December that China posed "national security threats" to Britain, but ⁠defended his government's decision to step up engagement with the country.

He is due to visit Beijing in late January, according to sources.

The incident at the ​Foreign Office follows two major cyber attacks on big British companies this year.

Hacks forced ‍the country's largest car maker, Jaguar Land Rover, to shut down production for five weeks, while retailer Marks & Spencer suspended online orders for six weeks.

"We take the security of our systems and data extremely seriously," a government spokesperson said.

RELATED TOPICS

Cyber Security Hacking
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Kolkata’s ‘mini-Bangladesh’, everyone’s a suspect. Never mind facts, or evidence

The Telegraph Online visits the slums on the outskirts of the Bengal capital that the BJP says are a ‘hub of illegal immigrants’. The reality on the ground is quite different
People walk along the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, after White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that the Kennedy Center board decided to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT