Donald Trump’s son Eric to join father's state visit to China

US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, will accompany the president on his May trip to China, a spokeswoman for Eric Trump told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Eric and Lara Trump are proud to accompany the president on his state visit," said the spokeswoman. "Eric is deeply proud of his father and the accomplishments of this term, and is attending in a personal capacity as a supportive son.

"He does not have business ventures in China nor plans on doing business in China. He will not be participating in private meetings, but will instead stand alongside the president to mark this historic occasion."