Trump says he plans to meet NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani: ‘We’ll work something out’

President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday that he plans to meet with New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and said they'll “work something out," in what could be a detente for the Republican president and Democratic political star who have cast each other as political foils.

Trump has for months slammed Mamdani, falsely labeling him as a “communist” and predicting the ruin of his hometown, New York, if the democratic socialist was elected. He also threatened to deport Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and became a naturalised American citizen, and to pull federal money from the city.

Mamdani rose from an obscure state lawmaker to become a social media star and symbol of the resistance against Trump during his mayoral campaign. He campaigned on an array of progressive policies and a message that was stark in its opposition to the aggressive, anti-immigrant agenda Trump has rolled out in his second White House term.

The 34-year-old appealed to a broad cross-section of New Yorkers and defeated one of its political heavyweights, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, by nearly 9 percentage points.

In his election night victory speech, Mamdani said he wanted New York to show the country how to defeat the president. But the day after, while speaking about his plans for “Trump-proofing” New York once he takes office in January, the incoming mayor also said he was willing to work with anyone, including the president, if it can help New Yorkers.

Representatives for Mamdani did not have an immediate comment Sunday night on the president's remarks, but a spokesperson pointed to the mayor-elect's remarks last week when he said he planned to reach out to the White House “because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city.”

Trump expressed a similar sentiment on Sunday.

“The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us. We'll work something out," Trump told reporters as he prepared to fly back to Washington after spending the weekend in Florida.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified shortly after that Trump was referring to Mamdani and said no date had been set for such a meeting.

"We want to see everything work out well for New York,” Trump said.

Trump's comments came as he also said the US may hold discussions soon with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, after a military buildup near the South American country, “I'll talk to anybody," Trump said.