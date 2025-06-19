Donald Trump keen on strategic trade ties with Pakistan, says Pak Army

US President Donald Trump has expressed "keen interest" in developing a "mutually beneficial" trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests, the army here said on Thursday.

In a statement after a meeting between Trump and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the Pakistan Army - said they also discussed joint counterterrorism efforts.

During the high-level engagement, the discussions also encompassed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains, including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies, the ISPR said.

"President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests," said the statement.

In the first formal reaction by the Pakistan government, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said the meeting between Army Chief Munir and President Trump helped to highlight the Pak-India conflict.

In a post on X, Asif said the meeting is a milestone in Pak-US relations because “this is the first time that a US President has invited and met a Pakistani Army Chief.”

Describing the Trump-Munir meeting as “the most important turning point in the 78-year history of relations”, Asif said the development is the success of the “current hybrid model of governance”, involving the elected government and the army.

His comments seem to be a departure from the past when political parties demanded non-interference of the army in political affairs.

The Chief of Army Staff “conveyed the deep appreciation of the Government and people of Pakistan for President Trump’s constructive and result-oriented role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the recent regional crisis,” the ISPR said.

He acknowledged President Trump's statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community, the statement added.

President Trump, in turn, lauded Pakistan's ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states, the ISPR said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in the field of counter-terrorism, it added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff accompanied Trump. Munir was joined by National Security Advisor Lt Gen Asim Malik, who is also the head of the intelligence agency ISI. No senior civilian official from Pakistan was present.

A detailed exchange of views also took place on the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasising the importance of resolution of the conflict, the ISPR said.

President Trump commended Munir’s leadership and decisiveness during a period of complex regional dynamics, it said.

In a "gesture reflecting the warmth of bilateral ties", Munir extended an invitation to President Trump, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date, the statement said.

Although initially scheduled for one hour, the meeting was extended for over two hours, underscoring the depth and cordiality of the dialogue, it added.

“The engagement marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to reinforce the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States, built upon shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity,” according to the statement.

Separately, President Trump said it was an honour for him to meet the Chief of Army Staff during a luncheon held at the Cabinet Room in the White House, the first-ever such honour for any Pakistani army chief.

It is rare for the US president to host a lunch for an army chief of a foreign country. There have been precedents of Pakistan army chiefs, including Ayub Khan, Zia ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf, receiving such invites. But they were holding the post of president as well.

Speaking to the media after the event, Trump extended his gratitude to Pakistan's military chief for visiting and acknowledged his role in helping stop war with India.

“I was honoured to meet him (Field Marshal Munir) today,” Trump said. “I invited him to thank him for not going to war. He deserves appreciation for helping secure the ceasefire.”

When asked if the talks included the Iran-Israel conflict, Trump said: “They (Pakistan) know Iran very well, better than most, and they’re not happy about anything. It’s not that they’re bad with Israel. They know them both, actually, but they know Iran better."

According to experts, the meeting was a significant boost for relations between the two countries, which had been under strain for years due to suspicion in the US that Pakistan failed to help it stabilize Afghanistan, which resulted in a hasty withdrawal from the country in 2021.

The meeting comes after the recent tension with India and Trump umpteen times took credit for stopping the war for which Pakistan thanked him for his role.

India has been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect on May 10.