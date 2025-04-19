'Do not travel...': US issues stricter advisory for Bangladesh amid security concerns, civil unrest

The United States has issued a heightened travel advisory for Bangladesh, maintaining a ‘Level 3: Reconsider Travel’ alert for the country and escalating its warning to ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ for the Chittagong Hill Tracts region, citing serious concerns over terrorism, civil unrest, and communal violence.

The advisory issued by the US State Department on April 18, covers the Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban districts.

These areas, known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts, have witnessed a series of violent incidents including IED explosions, active shootings, and politically motivated attacks, according to the statement.

“Do not travel to these areas for any reason,” the advisory stated, flagging ongoing risks of terrorism, kidnappings, and political unrest in the region.

The US government noted that kidnappings have occurred in the Hill Tracts, some arising from domestic or familial disputes, while others have targeted members of religious minority communities.

Due to the persistent dangers, US government employees are prohibited from travelling to the Hill Tracts, and any visit to these areas requires prior approval from Bangladesh’s ministry of home affairs.

The advisory also reflected broader national instability in the wake of a regime change.

Bangladesh saw widespread student-led protests last year which culminated in the ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Over a thousand protesters were reportedly killed during clashes with security forces.

Following the upheaval, targeted attacks against Hindu monks and members of the Hindu minority community were reported across several regions.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is currently in place, guiding the nation until fresh elections are held.

Although large-scale clashes have subsided, demonstrations and political unrest remain common, the advisory stated.

The State Department has warned that even peaceful gatherings can spiral into violence and urged travelers to avoid political events and large public congregations.

While foreign nationals are not believed to be specifically targeted, crimes such as pickpocketing, mugging, assault, and drug trafficking are reported in major urban centres.

The US Embassy has also pointed to infrastructural limitations, particularly outside of Dhaka, which may hinder their ability to assist citizens in emergency situations.

“The US government may have limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Bangladesh, particularly outside of Dhaka, due to these travel restrictions, a lack of infrastructure, and limited host government emergency response resources,” the advisory noted.

American citizens who still choose to travel to Bangladesh have been urged to take several precautionary steps.

Travelers should enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time alerts and help the US Embassy locate them in emergencies.

The State Department also urged travellers to purchase comprehensive travel insurance, including coverage for medical evacuation, due to the limitations in local healthcare infrastructure.

The advisory gains further weight in the light of the murder of 58-year old Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent Hindu leader from Dinajpur district.