23 people taking shelter at Myanmar's Buddhist monastery killed in airstrike

An airstrike on a Buddhist monastery in Myanmar's central Sagaing region killed at least 23 people who were taking shelter in the compound, separate sources said on Friday.

The overnight aerial attack on the monastery in Lin Ta Lu village, Sagaing township, injured about 30 other people, of which 10 were in a critical condition, according to a member of a resistance group.

The resistance member — who spoke on condition of anonymity — told The Associated Press that 23 civilians including four children were killed after a jet fighter dropped a bomb around 1 am on a building in the village's monastery where more than 150 people from nearby villages were taking shelter to avoid fighting in the region in recent weeks.

Myanmar’s independent Democratic Voice of Burma online media reported that the death toll could be as high as 30. That could not be immediately confirmed.

The military did not comment on the incident at the monastery, which is located about 35km northwest of Mandalay, the country's second largest city.