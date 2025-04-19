‘Pattern of violence can’t be ignored’: MEA, Cong condemn murder of Hindu leader in Bangladesh

The alleged abduction and murder of a prominent Hindu leader in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur district’s Biral Upazila has once again raised questions on the neighbouring country’s interim government’s commitment to protect minorities.

Bhabesh Chandra Roy, 58, a resident of Basudebpur and president of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad’s Biral unit, was abducted from his home by four attackers who came riding two bikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

His battered body was sent home late on Thursday night.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemned the murder of Roy.

“The abduction and assault leading to his tragic death is a chilling reminder of the growing sense of insecurity among religious minorities in the region,” Ramesh wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The MEA said, "This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity. We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions."

According to a report published in Dhaka’s The Daily Star newspaper, around 4.30pm on Thursday Roy had received a call on his mobile phone. Though the family did not hear any part of the conversation, after half an hour two motorbikes stopped outside their residence and four young men barged in.

Roy was allegedly dragged out and taken away.

Referring to some witnesses, the newspaper said Roy was taken to a nearby village, Narabari, where he was assaulted.

Later in the night around 10pm, the bloodied and beaten body of Roy was sent home in a van. He was taken to the Biral Upazila health complex and from there transferred to the Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh last August after a popular uprising and the Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was appointed chief advisor to the interim government, there have been many reported instances of violence that started against Awami League leaders and supporters and later took on a communal turn.

Many Hindus in Bangladesh supported Hasina and the Awami League government. A prominent monk of Iskcon was arrested last year and is yet to get bail.

“This is not an isolated incident. Over the past months, there have been repeated and deeply disturbing instances of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, from desecration of Hindu temples to targeted attacks on the homes and businesses of minorities. This pattern of intimidation and brutality cannot be ignored,” Ramesh wrote.

The Congress had demanded the Narendra Modi government to raise the issue with the Bangladesh interim government and seek a swift and transparent investigation.

“We reiterate our demand that the safety, dignity, and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh be protected in letter and spirit. Silence and inaction are not options when such targeted violence is allowed to take root,” Ramesh wrote.