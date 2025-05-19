MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Deportation threat looms as US Supreme Court clears path to end protections for 350,000 Venezuelans

Temporary Protected Status for thousands hangs in the balance as Supreme Court sides with Trump-era rollback

AP Published 19.05.25, 11:06 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation.

The court's order, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month.

The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife. (AP)

