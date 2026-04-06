CIA deception operation helps rescue downed US airman after Iran shoots jet

When word reached Langley, Virginia, on Friday that Iran had downed a US military jet and two Air Force officers had ejected into enemy territory, America’s top intelligence officers sprang into action.

While the pilot of the F-15E Strike Eagle was relatively quickly rescued, the US military was unable to locate a second crew member, a weapons systems officer, setting off an urgent race to find him before Iranian forces did.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CIA, which traditionally assists with efforts to rescue American pilots trapped behind enemy lines, developed a deception plan to buy time to find the airman by keeping the Iranians away from where he might be, according to a senior administration official. The official and others spoke under the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive rescue operation and intelligence collection.

While US officials did not initially know exactly where the weapons officer was, they knew he had moved from where his ejection seat had hit the ground. They also knew he was injured, adding to the urgency of the search.

While it is unclear exactly what the deception plan involved or how successful it was precisely, the CIA campaign aimed to spread word in Iran that the airman had been found and was moving out of the country in a ground convoy. The hope was that the Iranians would shift their search efforts from the place where the airman was thought to be, to the roads out of the region.

The CIA’s operation did appear to cause confusion and uncertainty among the Iranian forces hunting for the airman, according to a senior administration official.

The airman evaded Iranian forces for more than 24 hours, eventually hiking up a 2,133m ridgeline and hiding in a crevice.

All Air Force fighter pilots and weapons officers are equipped with a beacon and a secure communication device for coordinating with rescuers. But airmen are trained not to signal their location constantly, and restrict the use of the beacon, in case enemy forces can also track its location.

A senior administration official declined to describe exactly what piece of technology the CIA had used to locate the airman but said the equipment used was

unique to the agency.

As soon as he was found, the agency passed the information to the Pentagon and White House, which enacted their specific plan to extract the officer from his hiding spot, an operation that involved hundreds of special operations troops and other military personnel.

The US military began dropping bombs in the area to keep away Iranian forces. As US commandos moved to where the downed airman was hiding, they fired their weapons to keep Iranian forces away from the rescue site, but did not have to engage in a direct firefight with the Iranians, a US military official said, a possible sign that the deception campaign had lured away at least some of the Iranian forces hunting for him.

Rescue planes then flew the injured airman to Kuwait for medical treatment.

Israel threat

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, on Sunday threatened to step up attacks on Iran’s petrochemical industry, saying the sector had brought in approximately $18 billion to support Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the past two years.

He said the industry “directly serves the Iranian surface-to-surface missile production industry”, and constituted a significant part of the Iranian economy that enables the government to produce the weapons it fires at Israel.

Raids in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on a three-story building in the southern outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, killed at least four people and injured at least 39 others, according to Lebanon’s official news agency.

In an intense bombardment, Israeli warplanes had carried out seven raids on targets in the area by about 3.30pm (local time). The deadly strike on the building took place in a densely populated neighborhood, Al-Mqdad, close to the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the news agency said.

New York Times News Service