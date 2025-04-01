MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
China launches major military exercises around Taiwan as 'stern warning'

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its mainland, has conducted similar military exercises in the recent past, but this is the first major military exercise around Taiwan since US President Donald Trump assumed power for a second tenure

PTI Published 01.04.25, 09:13 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

China on Tuesday launched joint military exercises consisting of multiple forces around Taiwan as a “stern warning” against Taiwanese independence forces and to assert its sovereignty over it.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command on Tuesday started to conduct joint exercises around Taiwan Island, a spokesperson of the Command said.

The theatre command organised its army, navy, air and rocket forces to close in on Taiwan Island from multiple directions, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the theatre command was quoted by state-run Xinhua news agency.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its mainland, has conducted similar military exercises in the recent past, but this is the first major military exercise around Taiwan since US President Donald Trump assumed power for a second tenure.

According to Shi, these drills mainly focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, assault on maritime and ground targets, and blockade of key areas and sea lanes to test the joint operation capabilities of the troops.

The drills serve as a stern warning and forceful deterrent against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and are a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity, Shi said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

