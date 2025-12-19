China threatens 'forceful measures' over US arms sales package to Taiwan

China's military will step up training and "take forceful measures" to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the defence ministry said ​on Friday in response to a planned $11.1 billion US arms sales package to Taiwan. The package, the largest ‌ever by the United States to the island Beijing views as its own territory, comes as China has been stepping up its military and political pressure on Taiwan.

The ministry said it ‍had lodged "stern representations" with the United States, and urged the country to immediately cease arms sales to Taiwan and abide by its ⁠commitment not to support "Taiwan independence forces".

ADVERTISEMENT

"The 'Taiwan independence' ​separatist forces, at the cost of the safety and ​well-being of ‍Taiwan compatriots, use the hard-earned money of ⁠ordinary people to fatten U.S. arms dealers in an attempt to 'seek independence by relying on military force'," the ministry ​statement said.

The United States, by repeatedly going back on its word, indulging and supporting Taiwan independence, is "bound to get burned itself," the ministry ‌added.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army will continue to strengthen training and combat readiness, take strong measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely frustrate attempts at 'Taiwan ​independence' separatism and external interference."

It did not give details on what exact steps it might take.

Washington has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island's most important arms supplier. The US is ⁠bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, though such arms sales are a persistent source of friction with China.

The latest ​weapons package includes HIMARS rocket systems, made by Lockheed Martin and which have been ‍used extensively by Ukraine against Russian forces.

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

China has rebuffed repeated offers of talks with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is ⁠a "separatist". It has ​not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island.