Donald Trump hails Narendra Modi's record tenure as PM, says 'many years of success ahead'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister.

Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him," he said.

Modi-Trump meeting

India and the US are learnt to be exploring the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the margins of the G7 summit in France next week.

There is no clarity yet on whether the two leaders will be able to meet as it will depend on many factors including the schedule of the two leaders, people familiar with the matter said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already announced that Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia beginning Saturday.

The G7 summit will be held in France's Evian town from June 15 to 17.

The people cited above said both New Delhi and Washington are looking at the possibility of a short meeting between Modi and Trump.

There is no clarity yet on it, they said.

Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides are now looking at rebuilding the bilateral ties.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

Rubio, during his meeting with the prime minister, invited him on behalf of President Trump to visit the White House in the "near future".

The top American diplomat described India as the "cornerstone" of Washington's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi will first travel to the French port city of Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on June 14.

From Nice, Modi will then travel to Slovakia for a state visit during June 14-16.

The prime minister will return to France to attend the outreach sessions of the G7 summit from June 16-17.

During the summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and international organisations, the MEA said.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, it said without elaborating.

In the final leg of the visit, Modi will visit Paris on June 18 for further bilateral engagements, and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event.