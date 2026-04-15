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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 April 2026

Burj Al Arab hotel plans 18-month shutdown for major revamp as tourism dips

The hotel's owner Jumeirah said in a statement on Tuesday the work would be carried out in phases over some 18 months and would be led by Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer

Reuters Published 15.04.26, 06:07 PM
Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab stands, after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2026. Reuters

Luxury hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai will shut during a major 18-month renovation, a staff member confirmed on Wednesday, its first since opening in 1999 and at a time when tourism in the region has slowed due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The hotel's owner Jumeirah said in a statement on Tuesday the work would be carried out in phases over some 18 months and would be led by Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer. It did not specify that the property would be closed during the renovation.

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The staff member said the hotel is offering alternative accommodation in nearby hotels to guests with bookings during the work. The period of closure is subject to change, the person said. The sail-shaped hotel, one of Dubai's best-known landmarks and the flagship property of the Jumeirah group, suffered some damage when debris from an interception of an Iranian drone attack hit its facade in early March.

The "long-awaited" work is not linked with the incident in March, the employee said. The United Arab Emirates-based Jumeirah did not link the project to the war in its statement. The timing, however, is notable because the conflict has hurt travel to Dubai, with flight disruptions affecting the UAE and luxury groups warning of pressure on profits as visitor demand weakens.

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