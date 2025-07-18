Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro ordered to wear ankle monitor

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, his press office said on Friday.

The development came as federal police conducted searches at his home and his party's headquarters in Brasília, according to people familiar with the court order.

Local media reported that Bolsonaro is also barred from using social media or contacting other individuals under investigation by the Supreme Federal Court, including his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian lawmaker who currently lives in the United States and is known for his close ties to US President Donald Trump.

A police statement said that officers in Brasília carried out “two search and seizure warrants, in addition to precautionary measures other than arrest, in compliance with a decision by the Supreme Court.” The statement did not name Bolsonaro.