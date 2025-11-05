MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengali trekker, 54, dies of high-altitude sickness on Nepal’s Annapurna Circuit

Pintu Mukherji earlier complained about chest pain after walking five hours toward the mountain

PTI Published 05.11.25, 10:08 PM
Representational image

Representational image Screengrab

A 54-year-old Indian national who was trekking in Nepal's Annapurna Circuit died of high-altitude sickness near Thorang Pass at an altitude of 4,200 metres on Tuesday morning.

Pintu Mukherji earlier complained about chest pain after walking five hours toward the mountain. He fell down while trekking in the Annapurna Circuit area along with other four members of his team.

Also Read

The team returned to the hotel after the incident, said a police officer at the District Police Office, Manang. Manang district is some 400 kilometres north west of Kathmandu.

He died on the way as he was being carried by a porter on a stretcher towards the nearest health post.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

